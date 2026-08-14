In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kuv100 nxt
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.15 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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