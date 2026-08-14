KUV100 NXT vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Ertiga [2018-2022] Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 7.96 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.