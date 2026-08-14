In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Eeco Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kuv100 nxt
|Eeco
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.15 kmpl
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|4