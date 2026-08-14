KUV100 NXT vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Celerio x Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.