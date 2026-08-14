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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Brezza
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Mileage18.15 kmpl19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Transmission
Cylinders3-

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80K10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc
Minimum Turning Radius
5.05-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
37003995 mm
Wheelbase
23852500 mm
Height
16551685 mm
Width
17351790 mm
Bootspace
243-
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
65 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3548 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltYes
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
NoYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
NoYes
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Headlights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Interior Colours
Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
VinylYes
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,1998,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,6757,39,900
RTO
47,43760,793
Insurance
28,31334,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72117,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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