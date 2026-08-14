In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Alto K10 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Kuv100 nxt
|Alto k10
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.15 kmpl
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3