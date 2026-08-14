KUV100 NXT vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Alto Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.