KUV100 NXT vs XUV300 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Xuv300 Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.