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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Mahindra Thar

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Thar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Thar
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.15 kmpl8 to 9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G80D117 CRDe
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution
Minimum Turning Radius
5.05-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14245 / 75 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberMultilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberIndependent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14245 / 75 R16
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
37003985 mm
Wheelbase
23852450 mm
Height
16551844 mm
Width
17351820 mm
Bootspace
243600 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
64 Person
Doors
53 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3545 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Body Coloured
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Power Windows
NoFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNot Sure
Cabin Lamps
CentreNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
GreyBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Seat Upholstery
VinylVinyl
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,19911,49,701
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,6759,99,000
RTO
47,43799,412
Insurance
28,31350,789
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72124,711

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