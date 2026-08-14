KUV100 NXT vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 5.66 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Mileage 18.15 kmpl 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.