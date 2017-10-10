|Engine Type
|1.2 L mFALCON G80
|2.2 L mHawk
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|280 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|119 bhp @ 4000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹6,93,199
|₹15,22,048
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹6,08,675
|₹12,77,169
|RTO
|₹47,437
|₹1,64,476
|Insurance
|₹28,313
|₹63,033
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹600
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹14,721
|₹32,354