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Mahindra KUV100 NXT vs Mahindra Scorpio

In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and Mahindra Scorpio, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR, Mahindra Scorpio Price starts at Rs. 13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT 7STR. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Scorpio: 2184 cc engine, 14.44 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
KUV100 NXT vs Scorpio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kuv100 nxt Scorpio
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 5.66 Lakhs₹ 13 Lakhs
Mileage18.15 kmpl14.44 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc2184 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
S MT 7STR
₹13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra KUV100 NXT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2 L mFALCON G802.2 L mHawk
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3500 rpm300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 5500 rpm130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled
Minimum Turning Radius
5.055.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R14235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Semi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberMulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
Independent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock AbsorberDouble Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R14235 / 65 R17
Ground Clearance
170-
Length
37004456 mm
Wheelbase
23852680 mm
Height
16551995 mm
Width
17351820 mm
Bootspace
243-
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
67 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
3560 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlFan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
No-
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
No-
Power Windows
NoFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Rear Wiper
No-
Rear Defogger
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000075000 km
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Grey-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Seat Upholstery
VinylVinyl
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interiors
Single Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,93,19915,75,529
Ex-Showroom Price
6,08,67512,99,700
RTO
47,4371,93,757
Insurance
28,31381,572
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,72133,864

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