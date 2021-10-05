In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Volkswagen Vento, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2o-plus
|Vento
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|10.08 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs
|-