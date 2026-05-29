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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Volkswagen Taigun, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Taigun
BrandMahindraVolkswagen
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable999 cc
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor1.0L TSI
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km-
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14205/60 R16
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperRear twist beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14205/60 R16
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2651 mm
Width
1575 mm4221 mm
Length
3590 mm1760 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1585 mm1612 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Bootspace
135 litres385 Litres
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoRear Sequential
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyYes
Steering Adjustment
NoManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
-Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No6
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
-6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
--
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Black-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,15512,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,42510,99,900
RTO
61,7001,20,620
Insurance
50,03039,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34627,092
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome European StylingPowerful EnginesWell-Balanced Ride Quality

Cons

No ADAS FunctionalityNo 360-Degree CameraComparatively Smaller Boot

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