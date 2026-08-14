e2o-plus vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Polo Brand Mahindra Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 999 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Volkswagen Polo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.