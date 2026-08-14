In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Volkswagen Polo, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2o-plus
|Polo
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|10.08 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs
|-