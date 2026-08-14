e2o-plus vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Yaris Brand Mahindra Toyota Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1496 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.