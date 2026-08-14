In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Toyota Yaris, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2o-plus
|Yaris
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|10.08 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Charging Time
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs
|-