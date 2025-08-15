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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Urban cruiser taisor
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 7.76 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Cruiser Taisor
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km806 Km
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14195 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14195 / 60 R16
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2520 mm
Width
1575 mm1765 mm
Length
3590 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm190 mm
Height
1585 mm1550 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
135 litres308 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
Black-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1558,82,955
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4257,76,500
RTO
61,70063,355
Insurance
50,03042,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34618,978
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

LooksFun to driveBrand value

Cons

Not enough changes to the cabinFuel economy of Turbo petrol engine

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