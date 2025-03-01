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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Toyota Rumion

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Rumion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Rumion
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 9.79 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1462 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km923 km
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14185 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMacpherson Strut & Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14185 / 65 R15
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2740 mm
Width
1575 mm1735 mm
Length
3590 mm4460 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1585 mm1690 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Bootspace
135 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
No4 Cupholders in Front & Third Row
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents on Roof)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
-No
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
-6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Single Tone-
Split Rear Seat
No60:40:00
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Black-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,15511,11,739
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4259,79,000
RTO
61,70081,160
Insurance
50,03051,579
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34623,895
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Rumion Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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