In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Toyota Rumion, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Rumion Comparison