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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Tata Tigor EV

In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Tigor EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Tigor ev
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge315 km/charge
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh26 kWh
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV
XE
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motort
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm170 Nm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm74 bhp
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
110 Km315 km
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph120 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14175 / 65 R14
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperTwist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringIndependent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14175 / 65 R14
Kerb Weight
932 kg1235 kg
Wheelbase
2258 mm2450 mm
Width
1575 mm1677 mm
Length
3590 mm3993 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm172 mm
Height
1585 mm1532 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
135 litres316 litres
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
No1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000125000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-160000
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontNo
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Split Rear Seat
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
BlackLight Grey & Black
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,15512,95,431
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,42512,49,000
RTO
61,70010,730
Insurance
50,03035,201
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34627,843
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable, for an EVRespectable rangeDecent road presence

Cons

Could have done with major styling updates to distinguish from TigorCabin quality has room for improvements

Tigor EV Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Tata Tigor EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹12.49 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Mahindra XUV 400 EVundefined | Electric | Automatic₹15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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