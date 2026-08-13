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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Tigor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Tigor
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric MotorRevotron 1.2 L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km711
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14175 / 65 R14
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14175 / 65 R14
Kerb Weight
932 kg1003
Wheelbase
2258 mm2450
Width
1575 mm1677
Length
3590 mm3993
Ground Clearance
170 mm170
Height
1585 mm1532
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Bootspace
135 litres419
Doors
5 Doors4
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
No1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
6000075000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No4
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
CD Player
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
BlackLight Grey and Slate
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1556,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4255,54,990
RTO
61,70022,199.6
Insurance
50,03034,448
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34613,157
Expert Rating
-

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