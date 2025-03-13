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HomeCompare Carse2o-plus vs Tiago NRG

Mahindra e2o-plus vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Tiago NRG, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Tiago nrg
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km703 Km
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14175 / 60 R15
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14175 / 60 R15
Kerb Weight
932 kg1006 kg
Wheelbase
2258 mm2400 mm
Width
1575 mm1677 mm
Length
3590 mm3802 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm181 mm
Height
1585 mm1537 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
135 litres242 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackPiano Black
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
-Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No8
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
BlackCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1558,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4257,19,990
RTO
61,70059,399
Insurance
50,03040,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34617,633

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