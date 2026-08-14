In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4, Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2o-plus
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|250-315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|10.08 kwh
|19.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)