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HomeCompare Carse2o-plus vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Mahindra e2o-plus vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4, Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge250-315 km/charge
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh19.2 kWh
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm-
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
110 Km250 km
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14175 / 65 R14
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14175 / 65 R14
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2400 mm
Width
1575 mm1677 mm
Length
3590 mm3769 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1585 mm1536 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
135 litres240 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000125000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-160000
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
BlackPremium Light Grey & Black Interior
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1558,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4257,99,000
RTO
61,7009,000
Insurance
50,03036,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34618,153
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordablePlenty of cabin featuresRange ideal for daily city commutes

Cons

Jumpy ride quality on speeds

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