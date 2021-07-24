|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Performance on Alternate Fuel
|25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Battery
|10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats
|19.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
|Engine Type
|Electric Motor
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
|-
|Battery Charging
|6hrs @ 220V
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Electric
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|-
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Electric Motor
|3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|Driving Range
|110 Km
|250 Km
|Range
|110 km
|-
|Max Speed
|80 kmph
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|No
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹9,93,155
|₹9,03,335
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,81,425
|₹8,49,000
|RTO
|₹61,700
|₹16,000
|Insurance
|₹50,030
|₹37,835
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹21,346
|₹19,416
Pricing will hold the key for eC3, Citroen’s first electric car in India, as it aims to take on the Tata Tiago EV as key rival. But how is it drive? Here is a quick track test review of the latest electric vehicle heading for Indian shores.