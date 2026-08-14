e2o-plus vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge 250-315 km/charge Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh 19.2 kWh Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4, Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.