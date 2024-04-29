e2o-plus vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 26.99 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1199 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.