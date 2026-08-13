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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Punch, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Punch
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-18 to 20 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1199 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km-
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14195 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14195 / 60 R16
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2445 mm
Width
1575 mm1742 mm
Length
3590 mm3876 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm193 mm
Height
1585 mm1615 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
135 litres366 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableNo
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
-No
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Clock
Digital-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
-6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Black-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1556,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4255,59,000
RTO
61,70031,360
Insurance
50,03034,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34613,443
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Great ride quality Powerful engine Big infotainment system

Cons

AMT gearbox performance ⁠No 60:40 Rear Seat split

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