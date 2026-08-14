e2o-plus vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus nexon ev prime Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge 312 km/charge Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh 30.2 kwh Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs 9 Hrs

In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.