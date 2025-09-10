hamburger icon
HomeCompare Carse2o-plus vs Nexon EV

Mahindra e2o-plus vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Nexon EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4, Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Nexon ev
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge325-465 km/charge
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh30 kWh
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm-
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle2 Permanent magnet synchronous
Driving Range
110 Km325 Km
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14215 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14215 / 60 R16
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2498 mm
Width
1575 mm1811 mm
Length
3590 mm3994 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm205 mm
Height
1585 mm1616 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
135 litres350 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front-
Cup Holders
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
No1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000125000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-160000
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Speakers
No4
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Clock
Digital-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueTFT
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
-6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
--
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Interior Colours
Black-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,15513,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,42512,49,000
RTO
61,70012,000
Insurance
50,03051,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34628,229
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The newly updated Nexon EV 45 sits in the higher end of the range. Prices begin at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions.
Tata Nexon EV updated with ADAS safety tech, new #DARK edition launched. Check details
10 Sept 2025
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra BE 07 spotted testing with heavy camouflage in India (Image Credit: AutoVerse by Shrey/YT)
Mahindra BE 07 spotted testing with heavy camouflage in India
14 Aug 2026
The Tata Curvv EV gets the 45 kWh and 55 kWh high-voltage batteries that are now covered under lifetime warrant.y. This also extends to the 45 kWh variants of the Nexon EV
Tata Curvv EV & Nexon EV 45 kWh now get lifetime battery warranty
10 Jul 2025
Tata and Mahindra were the two top EV manufacturers with minimal electricity consumption, as compared to Tesla and BYD models.
Tata Motors and Mahindra topped global EV efficiency rankings, outrunning Tesla and BYD
14 Aug 2026
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick
5 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
12 Sept 2023
Tata Motors will offer the new Nexon EV in two trims called Mid Range and Long Range instead of Nexon EV Max and EV Prime nomenclature.
Tata Nexon EV facelift first look: Massive updates, increased range, loaded with features and more
9 Sept 2023
The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
9 Mar 2024
Mahindra has already despatched 1,837 units of BE 6 and XEV 9e to dealers across India. The test drives for the electric SUVs began in several cities towards the end of last year.
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e bookings open. Check delivery date, price, range, battery details
14 Feb 2025
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs have achieved five-star safety ratings at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both the electric SUVs secured highest points among Indian EVs in crash tests held at Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 emerge as India's safest EVs with 5-star safety ratings at Bharat NCAP
16 Jan 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers