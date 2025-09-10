In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Nexon EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4, Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Nexon EV Comparison