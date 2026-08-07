e2o-plus vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1199 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.