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HomeCompare Carse2o-plus vs Harrier [2019-2023]

Mahindra e2o-plus vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Harrier [2019-2023]
BrandMahindraTata
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 13.84 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1956 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor2.0 L Kryotec
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km817.5
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.75
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14235 / 70 R16
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14235 / 70 R16
Kerb Weight
932 kg1655
Wheelbase
2258 mm2741
Width
1575 mm1894
Length
3590 mm4598
Ground Clearance
170 mm205
Height
1585 mm1706
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Bootspace
135 litres425
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din1 Din
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,15516,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,42514,39,900
RTO
61,7001,86,937
Insurance
50,03068,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34636,446
Expert Rating
-

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