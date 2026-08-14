e2o-plus vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Harrier [2019-2023] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1956 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.