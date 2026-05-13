In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2o-plus
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|10.08 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs
|-