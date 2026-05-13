e2o-plus vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Mahindra Tata Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1199 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.