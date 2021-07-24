HT Auto
Mahindra e2o-plus vs Tata Altroz

e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Altroz
Tata Altroz
XE Petrol
₹5.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor1.2 L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km704.85
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1556,43,906
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4255,84,900
RTO
61,70030,346
Insurance
50,03028,160
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34613,840
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
See All
On Tata altroz :- Get Cash Discount Upto Rs.10,000...
Applicable on altrozxepetrol & 8 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer
On Tata altroz :- Get Cash Discount Upto Rs.15,000...
Applicable on altrozxerhytmdiesel & 4 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

