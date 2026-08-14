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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Renault Triber, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Triber
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-18 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km-
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14165 / 80 R14
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperTorison Beam Axle
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14165 / 80 R14
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2636 mm
Width
1575 mm1734 mm
Length
3590 mm3985 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm182 mm
Height
1585 mm1643 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Bootspace
135 litres447 L
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedYes
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
No-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Fog Lights
-No
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
No6 Speakers
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Clock
DigitalYes
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
-Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
NCAP Rating
--
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body Kit
NoUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
Black-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1556,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4255,80,875
RTO
61,70023,235
Insurance
50,03028,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34613,602
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