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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Renault Kwid, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Kwid
BrandMahindraRenault
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-999 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor1.0L
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricCNG
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km-
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14-
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14-
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2422 mm
Width
1575 mm1579 mm
Length
3590 mm3731 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm184 mm
Height
1585 mm1474 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
135 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
No-
Door Pockets
Front-
Cup Holders
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Headlights
Halogen Projector-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Speakers
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Clock
Digital-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Airbags
--
NCAP Rating
--
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Interior Colours
Black-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
EMI
21,346NaN
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