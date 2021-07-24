|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Performance on Alternate Fuel
|25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm
|-
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Battery
|10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats
|-
|Engine Type
|Electric Motor
|1.5 H4K
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
|142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Battery Charging
|6hrs @ 220V
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
|105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|-
|Electric Motor
|3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle
|-
|Driving Range
|110 Km
|825
|Range
|110 km
|-
|Max Speed
|80 kmph
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|No
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Steering Adjustment
|No
|Tilt
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|No
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹9,93,155
|₹11,21,980
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,81,425
|₹9,86,050
|RTO
|₹61,700
|₹72,902
|Insurance
|₹50,030
|₹48,754
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹21,346
|₹23,819