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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Nissan Kicks

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Nissan Kicks, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Kicks Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Kicks
BrandMahindraNissan
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 9.5 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1330 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor1.5 HR15
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km695
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14215 / 65 R16
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperTorsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14215 / 65 R16
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2673
Width
1575 mm1813
Length
3590 mm4384
Ground Clearance
170 mm210
Height
1585 mm1669
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5
Bootspace
135 litres400
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
6000050000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No4
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
CD Player
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
DVD Playback
NoYes
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,15510,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4259,49,990
RTO
61,70073,609
Insurance
50,03030,779
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34622,673

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