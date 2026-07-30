e2o-plus vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Xl6 [2019-2022] Brand Mahindra Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 9.85 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1462 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.