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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs S-Presso Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus S-presso
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 3.5 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWD-
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric MotorK10C
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km-
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14145 / 80 R13
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperTorsion Beam & CoiL Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14145 / 80 R13
Kerb Weight
932 kg726 kg
Wheelbase
2258 mm2380 mm
Width
1575 mm1520 mm
Length
3590 mm3565 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm180 mm
Height
1585 mm1553 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
135 litres240 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
6000040000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
32
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trip
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-0 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Single Tone-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1553,89,172
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4253,49,900
RTO
61,70017,496
Insurance
50,03021,276
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,3468,364

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