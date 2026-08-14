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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Jimny
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1462 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWD4WD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric MotorK15B
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km678 Km
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14195 / 80 R15
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14195 / 80 R15
Kerb Weight
932 kg1200 kg
Wheelbase
2258 mm2590 mm
Width
1575 mm1645 mm
Length
3590 mm3985 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm210 mm
Height
1585 mm1720 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person4 Person
Bootspace
135 litres208 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
-No
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No4
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
-6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullInclined
Interiors
Single Tone-
Split Rear Seat
No40:40 split
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Black-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,15513,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,42512,31,500
RTO
61,7001,27,980
Insurance
50,03038,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34630,049
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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