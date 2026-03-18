In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2o-plus
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|10.08 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs
|-