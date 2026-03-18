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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Grand Vitara Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Grand vitara
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 10.77 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge950 km/charge
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric MotorK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km950 km
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14215 / 60 R17
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14215 / 60 R17
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2600 mm
Width
1575 mm1795 mm
Length
3590 mm4345 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1585 mm1645 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
135 litres373 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
-6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Single ToneBlack + Bordeaux with Silver Accents
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
BlackBlack + Bordeaux with Silver Accents
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,15512,25,566
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,42510,76,500
RTO
61,7001,12,480
Insurance
50,03036,086
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34626,342
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabin

Cons

Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features

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