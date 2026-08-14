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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Eeco
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1197 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric MotorK12N
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km631 km
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14155 / 65 R13
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMcPherson Struts
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14155 / 65 R13
Kerb Weight
932 kg970 kg
Wheelbase
2258 mm2350 mm
Width
1575 mm1475 mm
Length
3590 mm3675 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1585 mm1825 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
135 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedUnpainted
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Key
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
No-
Door Pockets
Front-
Cup Holders
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Speakers
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Clock
Digital-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Airbags
-6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Split Rear Seat
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
BlackBlack and Beige
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1555,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4255,20,900
RTO
61,70029,836
Insurance
50,03033,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34612,561

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