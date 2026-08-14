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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Brezza Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Brezza
BrandMahindraMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 7.4 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Transmission
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual
₹7.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable998 cc
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric MotorK10C DiTC Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm170 Nm @ 2000-3500 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm109 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km-
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelNo
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14215 / 60 R16
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperTorsion Beam
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMacPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14215 / 60 R16
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2500 mm
Width
1575 mm1790 mm
Length
3590 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1585 mm1685 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person5 Person
Bootspace
135 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
One Touch -Down
NoYes
Door Pockets
FrontYes
Cup Holders
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearYes
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
NoYes
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Headlights
Halogen Projector-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Speakers
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
-6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
NCAP Rating
--
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Head-rests
Front & RearYes
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
Black-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Seat Upholstery
FabricYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1558,36,140
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4257,39,900
RTO
61,70060,793
Insurance
50,03034,947
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34617,971
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

New Engine, better performanceVentilated front seatsUnderbody CNG tank

Cons

Small boot of 328LHard plastics used all over the cabinNo ADAS

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