In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Baleno Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2o-plus
|Baleno
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|10.08 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs
|-