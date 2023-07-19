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HomeCompare Carse2o-plus vs XUV500

Mahindra e2o-plus vs Mahindra XUV500

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Mahindra XUV500, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs XUV500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Xuv500
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 13.15 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-15.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-2179 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric MotormHawk155
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km1057
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.6
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14235 / 65 R17
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperMulti-link type with anti-roll bar
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMcPherson type with anti-roll bar
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14235 / 65 R17
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2700
Width
1575 mm1890
Length
3590 mm4585
Ground Clearance
170 mm200
Height
1585 mm1785
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
4 Person7
Bootspace
135 litres93
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedElectric Tailgate Release
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No6
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
CD Player
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 Din2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
MP3 Playback
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
BlackPremium Black & Grey
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,15516,92,101
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,42514,22,850
RTO
61,7001,82,686
Insurance
50,03066,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0600
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34635,954

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