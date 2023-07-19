e2o-plus vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Xuv500 Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 15.1 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 2179 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Mahindra XUV500, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.