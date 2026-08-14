In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E2o-plus
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|18.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|10.08 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs
|-