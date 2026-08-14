e2o-plus vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 18.2 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1197 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.