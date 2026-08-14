In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs XUV 3XO Comparison