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Mahindra e2o-plus vs Mahindra Thar

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Mahindra Thar, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Thar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Thar
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-8 to 9 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1497 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AXT Diesel MT RWD
₹9.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric MotorD117 CRDe
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricDiesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km-
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14245 / 75 R16
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperMultilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokes
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringIndependent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14245 / 75 R16
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2450 mm
Width
1575 mm1820 mm
Length
3590 mm3985 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1585 mm1844 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person4 Person
Bootspace
135 litres600 litres
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedBlack
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontNo
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-Not Applicable
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontNo
Fog Lights
-No
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
YesRemote
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
BlackBlack
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,15511,49,701
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4259,99,000
RTO
61,70099,412
Insurance
50,03050,789
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34624,711

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