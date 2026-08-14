e2o-plus vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.