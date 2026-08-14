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HomeCompare Carse2o-plus vs Scorpio N [2022-2026]

Mahindra e2o-plus vs Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Scorpio n [2022-2026]
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1997 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm370 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm200 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km-
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14245 / 65 R17
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperPentalink Suspension with WATT’s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CL
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringDouble Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CL
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14245 / 65 R17
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2750 mm
Width
1575 mm1917 mm
Length
3590 mm4662 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm187 mm
Height
1585 mm1857 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person7 Person
Bootspace
135 litres-
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedSilver
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
NoDriver
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront & Rear
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Speakers
No4
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
CD Player
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-5 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesWith Key
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Interior Colours
Black-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,15515,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,42513,49,000
RTO
61,7001,46,900
Insurance
50,03029,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34632,787
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature list

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

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