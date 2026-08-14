e2o-plus vs KUV100 NXT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Kuv100 nxt Brand Mahindra Mahindra Price ₹ 7.34 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Range 110 km/charge - Mileage - 18.15 kmpl Battery Capacity 10.08 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1198 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6hrs @ 220V Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.