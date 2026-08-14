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HomeCompare Carse2o-plus vs KUV100 NXT

Mahindra e2o-plus vs Mahindra KUV100 NXT

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra e2o-plus and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4 and Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Kuv100 nxt
BrandMahindraMahindra
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-18.15 kmpl
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh-
Engine Capacity-1198 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs-

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor1.2 L mFALCON G80
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle-
Driving Range
110 Km-
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres5.05
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14185 / 65 R14
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperSemi-Independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringIndependent McPherson Strut with Dual Path Mounts, Coil Spring and Hydraulic Gas Charged Shock Absorber
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14185 / 65 R14
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2385
Width
1575 mm1735
Length
3590 mm3700
Ground Clearance
170 mm170
Height
1585 mm1655
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
4 Person6
Bootspace
135 litres243
Doors
5 Doors5
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedInternal
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Assist
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000100000
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-No
Warranty (Years)
33
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Fog Lights
--
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
MP3 Playback
NoNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Split Rear Seat
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
BlackGrey
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1556,93,199
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4256,08,675
RTO
61,70047,437
Insurance
50,03028,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34614,721

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