In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Virtus
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3