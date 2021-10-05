In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Vento
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3