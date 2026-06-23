In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Polo
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3