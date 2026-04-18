In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Yaris
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|3
|4